Travis Barker Just Dropped $8,000 for a Diamond Skull Veneer

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "Have Talked Marriage"

Travis Barker is putting "all the small things" on his tooth.

The Blink-182 drummer's pearly whites just got a blingy upgrade thanks to a veneer embellished with a diamond skull, made by "the father of diamond dentistry" Dr. Thomas Connelly DDS. "He came to me a few months ago, he wanted something cool," Connelly exclusively told E! News. "He wanted something people hadn't done before."

Connelly said that he and Barker "talked about it" together, "refining" the permanent platinum and diamond design that is worth a whopping $8,000. The dentist explained his process, saying it "is built into a porcelain crown."

And Barker isn't stopping there, Connelly claimed: "He wants to do something else, he's thinking about it. He loves it."

If you're wondering what Barker's design-savvy girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian thought about the new addition, Connelly said that she was present when Barker got it done. "She loves it, too," he said. "She thinks it's hot."