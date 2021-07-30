Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Explains Why He Didn't Join After the Altar Reunion Special

Mark Cuevas may want to turn a blind eye to his reality TV past.
After Love Is Blind: After the Altar began streaming on Netflix, several cast members were put back in the spotlight and shared updates on their romantic relationships. But as viewers checked in with their favorite stars from the show, many were wondering where Mark was.
The reality star and new dad decided to set the record straight through social media.
"Don't believe everything you see on TV," Mark wrote on July 29. "We didn't join the reunion for a myriad of reasons. We are focused on being the best parents we can for our son. I stand by what I've said in the past about those situations and have moved on from LIB. Thank you."
The CEO of Meta Training Athletics added, "And this is the only thing I'll say about it. Thank you for those that have shown their continued support."
Since appearing on the show, Mark revealed in November 2020 that he was engaged to Aubrey Rainey. And in April 2021, the couple welcomed their first child into the world.
While Mark may have moved on from the show, his ex is still sharing her experiences from the Netflix series.
During her appearance on Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Jessica Batten met up with some of her girlfriends and alleged that Mark cheated on her during their engagement.
But while appearing on E!'s Daily Pop, she told Justin Sylvester and Loni Love that she doesn't hold any grudges towards her ex.
"We really had an agreement on the show," Jessica explained when detailing their supposedly planned break-up at the altar. "We knew that we weren't going to work out in the end, so on that day, we were not planning on saying yes. When everything went down and he was crying on his mom and everything like that, it was a huge shock to me."
"I thought at some point maybe he would have the courage to come out and tell the real story, especially with the shame I was going through," she summed up. "Life moves on."
Love Is Blind: After the Altar (produced by Kinetic Content) is streaming now on Netflix.