How a Run-In With Jennifer Aniston Changed Tyler Cameron's Life

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 30, 2021 5:31 PMTags
Watch: How Jennifer Aniston Changed Tyler Cameron's Life

Starstruck! 

Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron is proud to call A-lister Jennifer Aniston a Friend...or at least a fan. The male model exclusively shared his fan-boy story with E! News' Daily Pop correspondent Erin Lim Rhodes on July 30 when he briefly spotted "angel" Aniston at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

"She's like, 'Hey, how are you?'" Cameron recalled of the run-in. "I was like, 'Are you talking to me? I'm good, how are you?' And I'm like, Jennifer Aniston knows who I am. I can just quit now."

He added, "I went back to the table and told me mom, 'Jennifer Aniston knows who I am! She just said hi to me!'"

Today, Cameron is more focused on his real-life girlfriend Camila Kendra instead of his celeb crush!  

"She is the most beautiful girl in the world," Cameron gushed. "We make each other very happy and we have a good time. It's pretty simple as that." 

The Bachelorette Season 18: Meet Michelle Young's Potential Suitors

Cameron also shared he'd love to give his "knucklehead" 13-year-old self some advice when it came to romantic pursuits. "I would tell him, one, get your crap together," the You Deserve Better author joked. "Two, focus, and three, don't worry, you get your heart broken but keep trying. You'll find your girl one day."

The Bachelorette alum reflected on his "great experience" on the ABC dating reality series.

"I think prior to going on the show, I had to kind of grow up and become a man," he confessed. "I think when I got off the show though, I was kind of portrayed to be this perfect goody-goody guy and now I just do what I want to do."

Watch the full interview above to hear what Hannah Brown had to say about being included in Cameron's book!

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

