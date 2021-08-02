You Can Now Buy Kris Jenner's Safely Products at Your Fave Housewares Store

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you haven't tried Safely yet, now's your chance!
Starting today, the accessible premium home care brand is now available to shop at Bed Bath & Beyond. So, while you're picking up your dorm essentials, home decor and kitchen utensils, you're definitely going to want to pick up a few things from Safely's lineup of luxurious, plant-powered cleaning products.
"Bed Bath & Beyond shares our mission of providing high quality products at an accessible price point," co-founder Kris Jenner explained. "That's why I'm thrilled to partner with this unparalleled brand and bring Safely into the homes of countless more American families."
Founded by supermoms Kris Jenner and Emma Grede, Safely offers the most incredible home care products we have ever tried. From the Universal Cleaner that magically removes dirt, grease and other messes from almost any surface to the Laundry Detergent that makes doing loads of laundry more bearable, Safely's products are slowly turning us into people that enjoying cleaning. In addition to being made without harsh chemicals, the products will leave your house, clothes and hands smelling amazing!
To try out the magic that is Safely, scroll below for all the products now available at Bed Bath & Beyond!
Safely Hand Soap
Our friends always tease us about stealing the soap in our bathroom, aka Safely's Hand Soap. It offers the most addicting scent while leaving hands soft and clean. Pair it with the hand cream for an even dreamier feel.
Safely Everyday Laundry Detergent
This detergent makes us excited to do our laundry! Comprised of coconut oil-derived surfactants, plant-based surfactants and natural enzymes, it will help clean and preserve whites, brights and dark-colored clothing while fighting stains and washing away dirt, oil and impurities.
Safely Hand Cream
Since your hands are probably feeling the effects of over-sanitizing and washing, Safely's Hand Cream is a must. The luxe blend features vitamin E, almond oil and soothing willow bark extract.
Safely Hand Sanitizer
No, this hand sanitizer doesn't smell like tequila or a drink you would get at a bar. It has an inviting floral scent to it that makes sanitizing your hands that much more enticing.
Safely Universal Cleaner
We use this cleaner on a daily basis! Powered by citric acid, lemongrass leaf oil and salt and coconut-derived ingredients, this mighty cleaner tackles dirt, dust, food, grease and more messes on surfaces like acrylic, glass, granite, laminate, limestone, linoleum, marble, plastic, stainless steel and wood laminate.
Safely Glass Cleaner
Kiss the days of annoying streaks goodbye with this glass cleaner! It will also help with getting rid of adhesives, ink/markers, scuff marks, tarnish and water spots from windows and glass surfaces.
Ready for more home must-haves? Check out these chic and functional furniture pieces that will help you make the most of your space.