Bachelorette Katie Thurston Claps Back at Critics of Her Lingerie Photo

Watch : "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston Tells Which Guy Stood Out Night One

Katie Thurston doesn't have time for any haters.

On July 30, the Bachelorette star posted a photo of herself lying on a bed while wearing a black lace scalloped bra and matching underwear. While she drew mostly positive reactions, she also faced a few critics. However, the season 17 celebrity didn't waste any time clapping back.

When a social media user commented, "Sexy but I just feel this isn't you," for instance, Katie replied, "Would you feel better if this was a bikini and I was laying in sand? Because it's no different."

After being criticized by another fan, the follower later wrote, "I'm not saying anything not nice! I think @thekatiethurston is amazing. As a bachelorette I really do!!! All I'm saying is I don't feel this picture is her personally. Not sure why I'm getting so much hate for it.. I don't dislike the picture nor do I dislike Katie. I just don't feel like it's 100 [100 emoji] her.. that's all!"