Kelly Ripa Heats Up Instagram With Sizzling Throwback of Mark Consuelos

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Reacts to Parents Steamy IG Pics

Kelly Ripa's latest photo of Mark Consuelos is sure to get fans' hearts pumping.



The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a photo of her husband to Instagram in honor of Throwback Thursday and it's one that you simply have to see. On July 29, Kelly captioned the steamy post, "tbt one year ago, when the air conditioner gave up, so did @instasuelos."



In the snap, Mark is wearing a light gray tank top and navy blue shorts, but the true flex is the actor bearing his toned muscles for the pic. As expected, tons of fans commented with flame emojis and praise for the star's physique. But even celebs couldn't help but chime in.



Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna hilariously commented, "You and MC are doing gods work. Thank you." While Party of Five alum Scott Wolf jokingly asked about Mark's future availability, commenting, "Is he available for body double? Also face double? Thank you."