Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Celebrates Her "Strength and Courage" After Olympics Withdrawal

Watch : Simone Biles Drops Out of All-Around Competition at 2020 Olympics

Whether Simone Biles is on the floor or the sidelines, Jonathan Owens is head over heels for her.

The Olympic gymnast's boyfriend made it clear on Instagram that he couldn't be prouder of her accomplishments and her decision to prioritize her mental health. On July 29, Jonathan sent her his love from across the Pacific Ocean, two days after she pulled out of the Olympic team finals and later withdrew from the individual all-around competition.

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby," wrote the Houston Texans football pro with a red heart emoji.

"Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB," Jonathan said in his love letter. "You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that."

He continued, "i love you so much and i can't wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I'm always here for you baby."