Shawn Johnson Experiencing "Hardest" Days of Her Life as Sick Daughter Isolates Away From Newborn Son

Watch : Shawn Johnson Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Andrew East

Shawn Johnson's joy over the arrival of the birth of her and husband Andrew East's baby boy was cut short after her older daughter fell sick and had to be isolated.

On Wednesday, July 28, a day after welcoming her son, the retired Olympic gymnast shared on Instagram that 21-month-old Drew Hazel East had contracted a "bad ear infection" and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which she had battled earlier this year as well. The respiratory virus is common among children, typically presents with mild cold-like symptoms but is highly contagious and can be fatal to small infants.

"Had some of the hardest and most emotional days of my life trying to take care of both my babies but isolating from Drew," Shawn, 29, wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 29, alongside a photo of the little girl holding her baby brother several days ago. "I would just hear her cry out for 'mama' and my soul would crush. She's being spoiled like crazy by Gamma and Gampa, on the right medications now so getting better, and I was actually able to get some sleep last night. Thank you for your prayers."