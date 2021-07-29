Jared Padalecki’s Texas Family Farmhouse Is Beyond Supernatural: Go Inside

They say everything is bigger in Texas—but when it comes to Jared Padalecki's home—he prefers a more cozy setting.
The Supernatural alum, along with his wife Genevieve Padalecki, recently treated Architectural Digest to a tour of their stunning family farmhouse in Austin, Tex., and the rustic residence is one you just have to see.
The property, which was purchased in 2012, underwent extensive renovations in order to create their now ideal living space. With the help of interior designer Virginia Davidson, the couple worked to create a cool, layered space for their family, which include their three children: Thomas, 9, Shepherd, 7, and Odette, 4. Not only is the space extra family-friendly, but it's also structurally open to accommodate their other guests, which include their dogs, chickens, ponies (yes!) and even bees.
"We did a really big remodel on our house," Genevieve explained in the Open Door video tour of their home. "Which if you wanna test your marriage, do a remodel, ‘cause that was a tough one," she joked. "But we got through it and we brought both of our ideas to the table, which was really fun."
And what's the first gorgeous detail you notice when walking into their home? High wooden beams stretch across the ceiling of their living room as an eye-catching greeting.
"A lot of the homes here in Texas are old German homes and they have these kind of beams," Genevieve shared. "And so, we really wanted to replicate that feeling and make it feel as if the home was an old homestead that had been here for hundreds of years."
That homestead feeling is present throughout the property, which is detail their designer made sure to include in almost every single area of their space.
"For the walls and woodwork, we pulled from these traditional German milk paints," Virginia told the publication's website. "They are in these very sort of neutral but tonal palettes: Wonderful chalky whites, beautiful grays and blues, and browns."
And if that's not enough to rope you in when it comes to this Southern sanctuary, then maybe their mini library (complete with a secret door) or their massive, multi-layered yard (which includes a chicken coop, swimming pool and basketball court) will. Check out the lovely tour for yourself above!