Blake Shelton Reveals the Surprising Amount of Time It Took Gwen Stefani to Write Her Wedding Vows

Watch : Gwen Stefani Marries Blake Shelton in Intimate Wedding

She's a songwriter, but for Gwen Stefani, coming up with wedding vows proved to be a different kind of challenge.

In the midst of her newly wedded bliss with husband Blake Shelton, the country star revealed it wasn't all easy for the pair in the lead-up to their July wedding. As Shelton revealed in an interview on SiriusXM's The Storme Warren Show, writing the vows was somewhat of a logistical pain point for his future wife.

With friend and fellow The Voice castmate Carson Daly running the ceremony as the officiant, he suggested that the soon-to-be husband and wife pen their own vows. "He came to us and said, 'OK, but you guys have to have some responsibilities here,'" Shelton recalled. "And one of them was to write our vows."

Ultimately, it came down to the wire for Stefani. "When It started getting like two weeks away, she was like, 'Oh my God, let's just not do that,'" Shelton explained, noting Stefani wanted to just do the "repeat after me" lines.