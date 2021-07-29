Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Final Season Trailer Is Here and It's a Very Big Whoop

Watch : Andy Samberg Remembers Last Good Night Before Quarantine

It's time to cry. (Title of our sex tape.)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine just released the first trailer for its final season, and we won't lie and tell you we didn't absolutely tear up as Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) and Jake (Andy Samberg) prepared to say goodbye. We don't know why Boyle is worried that his time with Jake is coming to an end, and we also don't know why he's wearing a giant fur coat, but we do know that that sad piano music is really tugging at our heartstrings.

The tears quickly gave way to shock and horror as the promo revealed that Holt (Andre Braugher) might have accidentally sent someone a d--k pic, but the sentiment remains: It's going to be hard to say goodbye to this show.

The trailer declares, "In the face of crisis, chaos and childcare, one team will rise for one last ride," and it's a very big whoop.