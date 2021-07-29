Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Spills on What Really Happened With Ex Mark Cuevas

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Jessica Batten Talks Amber's Party Diss

Three's certainly a crowd with this Pod Squad.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar star Jessica Batten exclusively revealed on E! News' Daily Pop which co-stars she's on good terms with—and her answer may surprise you. "I'm super, super happy for [ex Mark Cuevas]," Jessica explained during the July 28 episode.

While the teaser for the cast's two-year anniversary party proves to be a tense reunion, Jessica swore she doesn't hold any grudge against her former fiancé Mark, even after rumors of his infidelity.

"We really had an agreement on the show," Jessica opened up about their supposedly planned break-up at the altar. "We knew that we weren't going to work out in the end, so on that day, we were not planning on saying yes. When everything went down and he was crying on his mom and everything like that, it was a huge shock to me."

According to Jessica, Mark texted her the following day to "apologize for all the betrayal," but once the show aired, fans only saw Mark's side of the story.