Jen Atkin Dishes on OUAI X BYREDO's Limited Edition Leave-in Conditioner

If you've used OUAI products, you know just how good every product smells. And, let's be honest, pretty much everyone you run into probably hits you with the "You smell so good, what scent are you wearing?" That's just a part of everyday life when you use OUAI products along with having amazing hair, of course. OUAI creator Jen Atkin recently spoke to E! News about the brand teaming up with BYREDO to create their second limited collaboration: OUAI x BYREDO Leave In Conditioner Mojave Ghost.

Just like the other products, this one truly delivers. This leave-in conditioner is essentially multiple products in one because it hydrates, provides heat protection (up to 450 degrees), and fights frizz. And, of course, it smells amazing, since the formula includes BYREDO's iconic Mojave Ghost fragrance. The product will be available on August 3 at Sephora.

Prior to the launch, we spoke to Jen about the collaboration with BYREDO and why OUAI customers were begging to bring the scent back.