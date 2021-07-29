Rihanna Just Called Out The Real Housewives of New York City’s Ramona Singer With Shady IG Post

So, is Ramona Singer a "Good Girl Gone Bad"? Rihanna doesn't seem to think so.
The Grammy winner hilariously shaded The Real Housewives of New York City O.G. with an Instagram post on July 28 while simultaneously picking sides in a recent Housewives fight.
"what was said @ramonasinger?" RiRi captioned a selfie with a crying-laughing emoji. The "Take a Bow" singer is biting her red-tipped nails while wearing a fluffy bucket hat, sunglasses, gold chains and a shirt reading "b–––h mob" in flames. And yes, the tee is part of Ramona's RHONY co-star Leah McSweeney's Married to the Mob brand.
Rihanna shared a scene from the July 27 RHONY episode, during which Ramona takes on Leah and her design choices. In the clip, Ramona yells, "Let me promote Leah Mob! Or Mob something on a sweatshirt."
Leah claps back while shouting out her pal Rihanna: "You're not exactly my demographic so it's all good," she says with a smile. "I already have Rihanna wearing my s––t. You don't need to be wearing my s––t."
The Married to the Mob founder commented on Rihanna's post, writing, "I love you so much," with heart and flame emojis before reposting Rihanna's pic.
"Yup @badgalriri is a woman who supports women @marriedtothemobny And she's also watching and enjoying #RHONY Season 13," Leah captioned.
Even the official Watch What Happens Live IG page invited RiRi to be on the show! "Like this comment if you think Rihanna should come on #WWHL soon to spill all the Bravo tea!" the page added.
Seems like even Ramona took the Rihanna shout-out in good spirits, and also reposted the clip!
This isn't the first time that Rihanna has shared her love of RHONY. The multi-hyphenate A-lister wrote that she wanted to visit Make It Nice author Dorinda Medley's famed Blue Stone Manor in Aug. 2020. Can we expect a Rihanna cameo next season?
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge RHONY any time on Peacock.
