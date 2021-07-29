This Photo of Fred Durst Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Watch : Brad Pitt, Will Smith & More '90s Rising Stars: E! News Rewind

We're "Rollin'" after seeing what Fred Durst looks like now!

The 50-year-old Limp Bizkit frontman debuted a shocking new look on July 28, sharing his head-turning hairdo and 'stache on Instagram. "thinking about you 70," Durst captioned. Durst looks off into the distance while capturing his grey-tinted long locks and thick handlebar mustache.

Fans applauded Durst's latest look, with some even calling out comparisons to David Spade, or wondering if it was a wig!

One follower commented, "how is your hair THAT white." Durst quipped, "broccolini."

Another wrote, "S––t, I thought Richard Gere popped up from outta nowhere," as Durst replied, "close."

Durst's pic warranted even more attention as he recently deleted his entire Instagram page; the silver fox photo is his sole pic now under his social media profile. The re-brand lands just in time for Limp Bizkit's tour, kicking off at Lollapalooza weekend in Chicago starting on July 29.