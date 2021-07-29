Gymnast Suni Lee Wins Gold as Teammate Simone Biles Cheers Her on in Tokyo Olympics Stands

Watch : Simone Biles Drops Out of All-Around Competition at 2020 Olympics

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee has a nice ring to it.

The 18-year-old athlete won the all-around competition on Thursday, July 29, while gymnast Jade Carey came in eighth place. As the duo competed, their fellow teammates, including Simone Biles, Riley McCusker, Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner cheered them on in the crowd.

While Biles, 24, sparked major conversation from the Tokyo summer games after withdrawing from the team and individual all-around finals this week, that has not stopped her from being by her team's side. After Biles withdrew from the all-around finals, Carey was able to step into her spot.

Ultimately, the team had plenty to cheer about as 18-year-old Lee won the gold, defending the United States winning streak held since the 2004 Olympics in Athens. Biles was last to win the title in Rio in 2016.

As Today's Hoda Kotb aptly wrote on Instagram, "I'm not crying... YOU'RE crying!!! @sunisalee_ best all around!!!!!"