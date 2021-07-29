2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Gymnast Suni Lee Wins Gold as Teammate Simone Biles Cheers Her on in Tokyo Olympics Stands

A golden moment for Suni Lee! The gymnast won the individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics, with her teammates cheering her on.

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee has a nice ring to it.

The 18-year-old athlete won the all-around competition on Thursday, July 29, while gymnast Jade Carey came in eighth place. As the duo competed, their fellow teammates, including Simone Biles, Riley McCusker, Jordan Chiles and MyKayla Skinner cheered them on in the crowd.

While Biles, 24, sparked major conversation from the Tokyo summer games after withdrawing from the team and individual all-around finals this week, that has not stopped her from being by her team's side. After Biles withdrew from the all-around finals, Carey was able to step into her spot.

Ultimately, the team had plenty to cheer about as 18-year-old Lee won the gold, defending the United States winning streak held since the 2004 Olympics in Athens. Biles was last to win the title in Rio in 2016. 

As Today's Hoda Kotb aptly wrote on Instagram, "I'm not crying... YOU'RE crying!!! @sunisalee_ best all around!!!!!"

As you let the happy tears flow, check out more heartwarming photos of the team below!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Team Effort

Riley McCusker, Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner were masked up and ready to support their teammates from the stands during the women's all-around final. 

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
A Round of Applause

While there aren't as many spectators this time around in Tokyo, the gymnasts showed their love from the stands. 

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images
Hi Simone!

The Olympic gold medalist smiled and waved from the stands at the women's all-around final on July 29.  

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
All Smiles
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
Number One Fan
Fred Lee/Getty Images
Two Thumbs Up
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Biggest Cheerleader
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Team Clap-tain
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Fab Four
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Dynamic Duo
Fred Lee/Getty Images
Round of Applause
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Bear Hugs
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
Red, White & Booty Bump

