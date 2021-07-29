Kristen Bell Admits Her 6-Year-Old Daughter's Name Is a "Big Bummer" Amid Pandemic

Watch : Kristen Bell & Kids Serenade Dax Shepard as He Self-Isolates

What's in a name?



Kristen Bell is opening up about the unfortunate coincidence of her daughter, Delta, having the same moniker as the contagious strain of the coronavirus.



On the July 28 episode of Kristen's podcast, We Are Supported By…, her co-host Monica Padman asked The Good Place alum how she felt about the unique situation. "It's a big, big bummer," Kristen admitted. However, the mom of two to Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8, with husband Dax Shepard, still has a sense of humor about the situation. "But I'm really hoping that the delta variant won't be as strong as the original COVID and people will still say corona."



As far as how the toddler herself is handling the circumstances, the 40-year-old actress revealed that luckily for her parents, due to her young age, she's still blown away with having such a notable name.



"To be honest, she's 6, so she's impressed every time she sees a Delta Airlines ad or anything," Kristen shared. "She's like, ‘Oh my gosh, my name!' So, every time she hears anyone talk about the variant, she's like, ‘My name!' So, she's still excited about it."