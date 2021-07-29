Kourtney Kardashian Proves Love Makes Her Literally Glow in Blindingly Bright Thong Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian's love life is shining brightly, and apparently, so is her swimwear.
The 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a carousel of nighttime pics to Instagram on Wednesday, July 28 of herself looking as gorgeous as ever while posing in a pool along the ocean. Making the photos particularly eye-catching was the fact that her thong bikini appeared to be magically glowing as she wore it.
She didn't specify what had caused the otherworldly effect, whether it was the result of a filter or some other type of photography bells-and-whistles. Either way, there was no denying that viewers would have a hard time taking their eyes off of her.
"life is but a dream," the star captioned the post.
As to be expected, fans offered plenty of positive feedback in the comments section. "Bikini [bikini emoji] made with white radium," one supporter quipped. A different user wrote, "I want a shiny bikini. lol [sparking heart emojis]."
A third person posted, "You just showing off now lol."
Over the weekend, Kourtney was spotted enjoying a different pool with boyfriend Travis Barker as the torrid pair spent a romantic getaway in coastal Montecito, Calif. An eyewitness previously told E! News that the couple made no effort to hide their affection while spending time together at the resort, even though a wedding was about to begin on the premises.
"Several wedding guests wanted a chance to talk to the couple, but the lovebirds looked happy and started to make out," the onlooker shared at the time. "They exited the patio area they were in and held hands while walking toward the beach."
As for their relationship, the future looks, well, quite bright. "Kourtney and Travis have talked about marriage," an insider dished to E! News earlier this month. "They are in it for the long haul."