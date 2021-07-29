David Beckham's Son Romeo Is His Mini-Me With Matching Bleach Blonde Hairstyles

David Beckham's fans are getting a kick out of how much he looks like son Romeo Beckham in their latest photo.
On Wednesday, July 28, Romeo posted a pic to Instagram of himself relaxing on the couch while his dad rests his head on the 18-year-old's shoulder. In the image, both of the guys have bleach blonde hair, making them look more similar than ever.
The teen captioned his post with simply a black heart emoji. Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham proved she was proud of her two guys by posting the photo to her page as well, adding the caption, "Family time [two-heart emoji] @davidbeckham @romeobeckham x."
Fans were quick to point out in the comments section how alike the pair looked. "Twinning handsome fellas [heart emojis]," one individual wrote. A different user posted, "Same same, but different."
A third person shared, "Romeo looks more like David than David does!"
Back in May, David teased Romeo for getting rid of his longer dark locks in favor of the platinum look. With his post back then, the 46-year-old soccer star—who was known for his bleached coif in the late 1990s and early 2000s—made sure to remind Romeo who did it first by writing, "Nice hair [heart emoji] @romeobeckham I wonder where u got that idea from."
Earlier this month, David appeared to have given in to peer pressure. The father of four debuted his own newly bleached 'do by posting an Instagram photo of himself with Romeo and 16-year-old son Cruz, who was sporting short pink hair. David and Victoria, 47, also share son Brooklyn, 22, and daughter Harper, 10.
"Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90's [laughing with tears emoji] by the look on their faces they are not to pleased about it [thinking face emoji] #DadDidItFirst," David captioned his post at the time.