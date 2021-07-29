2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Meet the Olympic Gold Medalist Who Joined the Women's 3x3 Basketball Team Just 11 Days Ago

Jackie Young won gold with Team USA's women's 3x3 basketball team on July 28 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, made all the more remarkable by the fact that she wasn't even on the team two weeks ago.

By Ryan Gajewski Jul 29, 2021 3:53 AMTags
SportsOlympicsBasketballCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Lady Gaga Fans Are Convinced This Olympic Athlete Is Her Twin

For many athletes, an Olympic gold medal is the culmination of a lifetime spent focused on achieving nothing else. But Jackie Young, who recently won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games, didn't start thinking seriously about competing until less than two weeks ago. 

On Wednesday, July 28, Jackie won gold with Team USA as one of four athletes—along with Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Plum—on the 3x3 women's basketball squad. This was the inaugural year of competition for the event, with the Americans topping ROC in the gold medal game by a score of 18 to 15. 

But Jackie, a 23-year-old player for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, didn't have much time to prepare. After Katie Lou Samuelson, who was supposed to be the fourth member of the group, tested positive for COVID-19 with just a week left before competition started, Jackie received a call on July 17 while vacationing in Florida amid the league's month-long Olympic break. 

photos
7 Facts About Olympic Gymnast Jade Carey

On the other line were USA Basketball director Jay Demings and team advisor Kara Lawson to offer the player a spot on the roster. They explained that Katie Lou could no longer travel to Tokyo but that it wasn't certain Jackie would be able to join the team, given that Japanese officials were requiring two negative COVID-19 tests on separate days prior to arrival.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"I knew I had a chance to be on the team, but we weren't sure," Jackie told USA Today. "I flew out the next morning." First, she flew home to Vegas before boarding the 12-hour flight to Tokyo on Tuesday, July 20 ahead of the team's first two games on July 24. 

While Jackie certainly knows basketball, the Notre Dame alum hadn't played 3-on-3 hoops since 2019. Luckily, it all somehow worked out. 

"She made it here on her own hard work and dedication," Stefanie told the publication. "The fact she was able to get on board so quickly and learn our system, just props to her on that.

Trending Stories

1

Todd Chrisley Breaks Silence on Estranged Daughter Lindsie's Divorce

2

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher's Family Bathing Habits May Shock You

3

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Are Dating

Jackie still has trouble believing what just happened. "It's crazy to think about," she added. "Ten days ago, I was on vacation. My life changed like that. Now I'm a gold medalist. It's crazy how things work out."

Watch 2020 Tokyo Olympics coverage every day on NBC and Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

Todd Chrisley Breaks Silence on Estranged Daughter Lindsie's Divorce

2

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher's Family Bathing Habits May Shock You

3

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Are Dating

4

You Need To See Joaquin Phoenix's Unrecognizable Transformation

5

Married at First Sight's Jessica and Austin Are Expecting Baby