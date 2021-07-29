Todd Chrisley Breaks His Silence on Estranged Daughter Lindsie's Divorce From Will Campbell

Todd Chrisley is extending an olive branch to estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley.
The family patriarch addressed his eldest daughter's divorce from Will Campbell on the latest episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast, saying that he recently learned about their breakup. And though he previously stated he will respect Lindsie and her brother Kyle's wish for privacy, Todd said he's been asked to comment on the matter and he intends to do so on his own terms.
"I'm going to put it in my own words so therefore it cannot be twisted or contorted," he explained. "I want to be very clear that it is a very sad day, that this is the news that I went to bed with last night and that I prayed about and that I woke up again with this morning with these press requests."
The reality star said that after going through his own divorce from high school sweetheart Teresa Terry in the '90s, he never wanted his kids to have the same experience because of "what it did to Lindsie and Kyle."
Moreover, Todd asserted that he always got along with Will, describing his son-in-law as a "good provider to my daughter and to my grandson [Jackson]."
"He and his family have always been very supportive of Lindsie and Jackson to the best of my knowledge," Todd shared, before adding one small caveat, "which is very limited."
Todd went on to share his joy in knowing that his grandson has a relationship with Will's parents, saying, "They have been wonderful grandparents and are really the only grandparents that Jackson knows and has a relationship with... I hope that will continue because that's what he has in his life, it's what he's been given, it's what Lindsie and Will have been consistent with, is maintaining that relationship with Will's family. And I hope that that will continue because I want Jackson to have as little disruption as possible."
He said that he's unsure if Jackson still has that relationship with his grandparents, because Lindsie hasn't talked to Todd, stepmom Julie or her siblings in some time. According to Todd, their communication is limited to "some kind of tabloid story or what have you." He acknowledged that it's better this way, because there "can't be fighting when there is no communication."
Before he passed the mic over to his son Chase, Todd reiterated that he wishes the "very best" for Lindsie. "I pray for all of my children every day, every night before I got to bed, every morning when I raise my head. So I will continue to do so."
Chase then addressed Lindsie's accusations that he and Todd tried to blackmail her with a sex tape allegedly involving her and Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes. (Robby also denied the accusations.)
At the time, the Chrisleys denied any wrongdoing and said they forgave her for the debacle, but Chase said that the accusations hurt him deeply.
"There's obviously been a lot written and a lot talked about that was not true," he said, "but at the end of the day, Lindsie's still my sister and I love her and if she ever needed me I'm a phone call away."
Todd gave his take on the sibling drama, explaining that as Chase, Savannah and Grayson's half-sibling, Lindsie frequently felt like "she was always on the outside looking in." He stated this was not the case, but he understands this is her "perspective" of the situation.
However, he expressed hope that Lindsie knows, "I love them all dearly."
"I don't understand how all these kids can come from the same household, be given the same thing and they love the same," he questioned, "and then you have one that loathes all of their other siblings."
And despite Lindsie's alleged prior statements declaring she has no father, Todd said, "Whether I am or whether I'm not, I raised her, so I claim her. She's made the statement that she has no siblings, you do have siblings. You have four. We don't pick our family, we pick our friends."
Then, in anticipation of more questions, Todd shared the extent of his knowledge of the divorce. "No, I did not know that Lindsie and Will were separated, no I did not know that they weren't living in the same house, living separate lives," he asserted. "I didn't know anything about that… I didn't know any of this."
Lindsie stopped speaking to the Chrisley family in 2017 after having a disagreement. Lindsie's attorney, Musa Ghanayem, told E! News in 2019 that she was open to reconciling with her father under certain conditions. "This is not a TV show, she doesn't want to a member of the cast, she wants to be a member of the family," the lawyer said. "If she received a genuine, human, heartfelt invitation to reconnect she would be open to do so, but that has not happened."
Since then, Lindsie has focused on her own life, including her son, whom she and Will intend to co-parent. She wrote in her divorce announcement, "We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."