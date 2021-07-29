Dale Moss Says It's the "Moments That Nobody Sees" That Make Relationship With Clare Crawley "So Special"

Dale Moss received Clare Crawley's final rose last year on a televised episode of The Bachelorette, and now, their relationship is just for the two of them.
The New York-based model and former reality television contestant celebrated his and Clare's one-year anniversary with a meaningful tribute shared to Instagram on Wednesday, July 28. In the photo, the pair kissed passionately on the street with their arms wrapped around one another.
"It's the moments that nobody sees that make life and our love so special," Dale captioned the post. "The most beautiful thing is that those are the moments only we will carry forever."
Dale continued, "When we first met I knew god's hand was at work but I could have never imagined the journey he had in store for us."
"Love you with all my heart @clarecrawley," he finished. "Happy ONE YEAR Anniversary Love!"
On Clare's Instagram, she shared a video montage of their fave memories together, to which Dale replied, "Love you with all my heart. Before we even met I knew god was working but never could have imagined what he had in store for us and there's so much more ahead. My heart is with you always."
Dale and Clare's journey to love was definitely an unusual one for the ABC dating show.
First, Clare's season was postponed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. As she explained on the show, the extra time gave her an opportunity to check out her contestants on social media, and she definitely liked what she saw in Dale.
When Clare finally met him on The Bachelorette, their connection was instant and strong. So strong, in fact, that the hairdresser prematurely concluded her run as Bachelorette to pursue her relationship with Dale off-camera.
Following a brief split, E! News confirmed they were engaged again in early July.
As one source close to Clare told E! News at the time, "It's more of a promise and commitment from Dale and there's no wedding planning at this time. They had a conversation over a month ago about their future and decided that they wanted to be engaged again...They aren't rushing anything and aren't even living together permanently yet."