You'll Be Amazed By These Athletes Defying Gravity at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos may have gone to the edge of space in their pricey rockets, but can they defy gravity out of sheer strength and determination like these Olympians? Didn't think so.

Since the July 23 Opening Ceremony, numerous world-class athletes have competed in their respective sports at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, while viewers at home marveled over their strengths. Though the competitors make it seem easy, it's safe to say few people can jump and dive as effortlessly as these athletes.

And one doesn't need to look far to know that Olympians are akin to super-humans. Just look at Team Great Britain divers Tom Daley and Matty Lee as they gracefully dive into the pool, or fencers leaping off the ground. And don't even get us started on the gymnasts, who are doing more twists and turns than thought humanly possible.

So, while the Tokyo Games look different from year's past, the feats of these individuals continue to amaze and astonish, inspiring new generations of athletes who will defy gravity in their own time.