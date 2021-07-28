The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Shares Scar From Undergoing Lumpectomy at Age 20

Watch : Katie Talks Finding "Love" at "The Bachelorette" Tell-All

Katie Thurston will gladly answer the not-so-rosy questions about her personal life.

Because when she isn't looking for love on The Bachelorette, she has no issue discussing important topics about health on social media. After all, she's known for bringing sex positivity to the ABC franchise, so it's easy to understand why she'd encourage her fans to prioritize their well-being.

The reality TV personality, who is down to her final three men on the dating series, recently took a moment to share details about undergoing lumpectomy surgery when she was younger.

"I often get questions about my scar," the 30-year-old star began her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 28. "It's from a lumpectomy after finding a lump in my breast."

She added, "Because I was only 20, I discovered this on my own. Typically, women don't get routine mammograms until their 40s, so it's important to be your biggest advocate when it comes to your own personal health."