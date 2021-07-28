Joaquin Phoenix Is Unrecognizable on Disappointment Blvd. Film Set

Watch : Analyzing Joaquin Phoenix's Dark "Joker" Role: VidBits

Joaquin Phoenix completed another remarkable transformation for a role—and it's no joke.



The Oscar-winning actor was photographed filming his upcoming movie, Disappointment Blvd., in Montreal, Canada on July 27. And in the must-see photos, the Joker star is seen sporting gray, thinning hair and while showing off his physique. Any fan following the 46-year-old actor's career will know that he is no stranger to drastically changing his appearance and this time is no exception.



As far as the details surrounding the current production, not much is known at the moment, except for the essential plot. According to Screenrant, the film will follow the life a successful entrepreneur throughout the decades of either triumph, tragedy, or possibly even both.



Glimpses of the actor's new dramatic look may remind fans of the most recent time where the actor also reached a point of metamorphosis. That, of course, would be when he snagged his role as the maniacal villain, the Joker, for the 2019 self-titled film.