Bob Odenkirk Is in Stable Condition After Suffering "Heart-Related" Incident

Award-winning actor Bob Odenkirk is on the road to recovery.

On Tuesday, July 27, the 58-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed while on the set of Better Call Saul. The hit AMC series is currently filming its sixth and final season.

At the time, TMZ reported that he fell down while filming a scene in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance for additional help.

Following his medical emergency, the star's rep confirms to E! News that he "is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident."

"He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side," his rep said in a statement on Wednesday, July 28. "The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."