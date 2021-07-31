Why Travis Barker Just Might Be The One To Keep Up With Kourtney Kardashian

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "Have Talked Marriage"

You know that thing people say, about how when you stop looking for someone is the exact moment that you'll find them?

There just may be something to it.

Because Kourtney Kardashian was 100 percent in that place in late 2019 when pal Larsa Pippen inquired if she was on the hunt for her next romantic partner. "I just don't feel like I need that," Kourtney explained of fully embracing her single status. "I'm content hanging out with my friends. I just feel like, I'm on a different vibe. I feel so content with just myself."

It was a concept she repeated roughly a year later when quizzed by sister Khloe Kardashian while filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Asked if she wanted a boyfriend, she insisted, "I don't. I really don't."

Kourtney had kept up with a few guys over the years: Most recently model Younes Bendjima, a potential fling with Luka Sabbat before that and, of course, the lord himself, Scott Disick, the father of her three kids. But for now, she said, "I'm feeling really content with my own way of life."