Mena Suvari Opens Up About Overcoming Meth Addiction and Abuse Trauma

Watch : Mena Suvari Talks Meth Addiction, Sexual Abuse & New Memoir

Mena Suvari is giving herself "permission" to bare all.

The American Beauty star opened up about her experience as a sexual assault survivor and former meth addict to E! News' Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester on July 28. The mother of one has found bliss with husband Michael Hope, but Suvari is proudly still on a healing process after penning her "incredibly liberating" memoir The Great Peace.

"I just felt so compelled to do it through experiencing all that," Suvari revealed of writing the book, out now. "I made the connection that what I experienced in my life meant something, in hearing other people share and tell their story."

Suvari detailed her "double life" prior to filming cult classic American Pie in 1999. "That was probably part of my survival," Suvari explained. "I could wrap it up very neatly in a sweater set with [her character] Heather."

While Suvari admitted that meth wasn't her "thing," she became hooked on the drug after trying it on vacation.