Mandy Moore Reflects on "Strangely Isolating" Experience as a New Mom in Personal Conversation

"I think as his needs really started to continue to change… I just felt this rush of like, ‘I'm not good enough for him,'" she continued. "I don't know how to be his mom. I know how to feed him, but beyond that, am I suited for this?' I just felt so ineffective, and I would look at my husband who just seemed to have a supernatural ability to take care of Gus. Like, he could make him smile. He could make him laugh. He would get on the floor and roll around with him. And I just felt like whatever I did it just wasn't right, and I couldn't get him to sleep, and it made me feel horrible."