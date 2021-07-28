Holly Madison Reflects on Struggle With Body Dysmorphia During Time at Playboy Mansion

Watch : Where Holly Madison Stands With Kendra Wilkinson & Bridget Marquardt

Holly Madison is sharing her battle with body dysmorphia during her time at the Playboy Mansion.

The 41-year-old model detailed her experience in a video posted to TikTok earlier this week. The topic came up after Madison was looking for pictures of herself in a Playboy Bunny costume and found one from 2005.

"I came across one," she told her million followers, "and it reminded me of a moment in my life where I was watching a playback of myself in a fashion show and I thought, 'Oh my god, I need to lose weight.'"

Madison said she decided to talk about this time because she thought it "might help people realize that sometimes our body dysmorphia is off the charts." She then described the impact it had on her life.

"I really feel like worrying about what I look like has gotten in the way of me living my best life," Madison said, "and being as happy as I could be and really enjoying life as much as I could."