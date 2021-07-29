High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Creator Reacts to Olivia Rodrigo's Massive Success

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

Sometimes, art imitates life, and other times, life imitates art.

Some combo of the two things ended up happening with this season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which debuted a few months after the spectacular rise of its star, Olivia Rodrigo. She debuted her single "drivers license" in January and quickly took the world by storm, both because it's a great song and because it seemed to indicate some personal life drama with HSMTMTS co-star Joshua Bassett that people could not get enough of.

The song shot to the top of the charts and became viral enough for a whole Saturday Night Live sketch to be centered around it. Rodrigo then released a few more hit singles before dominating the charts with her album Sour, and performing on SNL herself. In the past seven months, she has become a massive star, eclipsing Bassett and the rest of her castmates in the world outside of High School Musical.