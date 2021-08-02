How Rihanna's First-Ever Fragrance for Fenty Beauty Really Holds Up

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ever wanted to smell just like Rihanna? Now you can.

Not to make a bold statement, but the 33-year-old multihyphenate is known for her intoxicating scent. In fact, there are countless articles and online discussions about this exact topic.

So it's no wonder that the Grammy winner is ready to expand her beauty empire with an exciting new launch.

For the first time ever, Fenty Beauty will release a fragrance: Fenty Eau de Parfum, $120.

Although this isn't Rihanna's first foray into the world of perfume—she's one of the OG celebs who came out with fragrances in the early to mid-aughts—this is a new category for Fenty Beauty.