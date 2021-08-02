How Rihanna's First-Ever Fragrance for Fenty Beauty Really Holds Up

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ever wanted to smell just like Rihanna? Now you can.
Not to make a bold statement, but the 33-year-old multihyphenate is known for her intoxicating scent. In fact, there are countless articles and online discussions about this exact topic.
So it's no wonder that the Grammy winner is ready to expand her beauty empire with an exciting new launch.
For the first time ever, Fenty Beauty will release a fragrance: Fenty Eau de Parfum, $120.
Although this isn't Rihanna's first foray into the world of perfume—she's one of the OG celebs who came out with fragrances in the early to mid-aughts—this is a new category for Fenty Beauty.
And because shopping for fragrances is a lot more intimate than snagging a basic brow gel or matte red lipstick, we're spilling the tea on the new Fenty Eau de Parfum.
From its unique scent to the sleek packaging, get all the details below!
Fenty Eau de Parfum
Whether or not Rihanna intended this, the transparent tawny-colored bottle is inclusive. It's neither feminine nor masculine—just simply chic. An added bonus? The bottle's design isn't awkwardly shaped either as it perfectly fits in the palm of your hand so you can easily spritz it all over.
Once you're ready to douse yourself in it, the mist envelopes you like a soft, pillowy cloud. And the scent pulls you in even more with its sensual blend of magnolia and musk, as well as delicious notes of tangerine, blueberry, Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium and patchouli. It's not overly girly or manly, but rather, sweet and earthy.
More specifically, it's one of those perfumes that will remind you of a memory. For me, it stirs up the feeling of being wrapped in a blanket as I make S'mores around a fire pit. The only downside is that the scent wears off after a few hours, so you'll need to touch up throughout the day.
I'd compare the product to Maison Margiela's Whispers In the Library or Kilian's Love, Don't Be Shy—which was rumored to be RiRi's signature scent (but we're sure that's changed!).
All in all, the Fenty Eau de Parfum will certainly make a statement when you enter a room. Get your hands on the fragrance come Aug. 10.
