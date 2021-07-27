Chrissy Teigen Introduces New Puppy Pearl She Hopes Will "Add Love to Our Home"

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Gets Emotional Over Fan Mail After Pregnancy Loss

Luna Simone and Miles Theodore can move aside—there's a new addition to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's family.

Chrissy shared a new Instagram post on July 27 introducing the latest "child" in her fam: Pearl! Chrissy's new pup was the star of her post, posing in selfies with Chrissy, sitting on John's lap and strutting through their kitchen like it was a runway as Chrissy said, "Come here! Come here! Hi!"

The model said that Pearl has officially joined them in their home, joking, "We love this little girl so much already but I will admit, she has definitely taken to John first," Chrissy said their French bulldog Penny is similarly "obsessed with her," noting it's "been fun watching the adventures of penny and pearl unfold."

Chrissy continued to say that she's familiar with basset hounds like Pearl because she grew up with the breed: "I can't wait for John to see this bouncy, no-bones, jello mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love I love so much." She added, "Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home. Swipe for ear magic!"