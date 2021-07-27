Caitlyn Jenner Reflects on Her Olympic Journey in New Trailer for Netflix's Untold

You may think you know the truth behind the greatest moments in sports history, but it may be time to think again.
On Tuesday, July 27, Netflix released a captivating new trailer for their latest docu-series, Untold. The upcoming series, which premieres on August 10, will unpack pivotal sports stories over the course of five, in-depth parts.
And, as the just-released trailer teased below, Caitlyn Jenner will play a major role in Untold, as she will reflect on her Olympic journey and past struggles with identity. "I spent my entire life hiding," she noted to the camera. "I didn't want people to know me, and know who I was."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who took home the decathlon gold medal at the 1976 Summer Olympics, shared that she was transgender in April 2015. Several months later, she reintroduced herself to the world as Caitlyn.
"I was an Olympic Champion, the greatest athlete in the world," she said of her journey. "But I was still the same old person, with all the same old issues."
Of course, this isn't the only sports story that Untold will dive into. Specifically, the 2004 Pacers–Pistons brawl will be front-and-center as Metta Sandiford-Artest teased his side of the infamous basketball game.
"Some people have control over their emotions," he shared. "I don't. I was trying to find any way to escape."
While this wasn't a highlight in his career, he made it clear he wanted the full story out there, adding, "Like what happened? Go frame by frame."
Netflix further teased, "Untold gets to the heart of the passion and single mindedness it takes to be a champion and the ways in which the triumphs can be undone off the field."
Watch the compelling new trailer above.
Untold premieres Tuesday, August 10 on Netflix.