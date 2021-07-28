Why Luke Bryan's Journey From School Plays to Stadium Tours Is the "American Dream"

Watch : Luke Bryan Hopes to Inspire Others to "Keep on Fighting"

Luke Bryan doesn't want this American dream to end.

This summer, the country singer is hitting the road once again as part of his Proud to Be Right Here tour. In true Luke fashion, the ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year will pack iconic venues including Los Angeles' Staples Center and Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

But before he started selling out concerts year after year, the American Idol judge was just a boy in Leesburg, Georgia with a desire to perform. In a new docu-series titled Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, fans are given a front-row seat into how a small-town kid ended up being one of the biggest country music singers in the world.

While he enjoyed "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," the performer hoped for something more after having a positive experience in his high school drama program.