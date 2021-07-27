The Pretty Little Liars Reboot Finds Its Latest Liar in Bailee Madison

Watch : "Pretty Little Liars" Cast's 'Bittersweet' Goodbye

We'd be lying if we said we weren't excited about this casting news.

On Tuesday, July 27, HBO Max announced an addition to the growing cast list for their reboot of Pretty Little Liars. And it's safe to say you'll recognize this actress as she's been in everything from The Wizards of Waverly Place to The Fosters to Just Go with It. We're, of course, talking about the one and only Bailee Madison.

Per the announcement, the 21-year-old actress has joined the rebooted series, now called Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, as one of the starring Liars. Her character, named Imogen, is "a true survivor," according to HBO Max.

The streaming service further teased, "Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl. She will drive the mystery of uncovering 'A' as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends."

Bailee joins previously announced stars Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco. On her new role, Bailee wrote on Instagram, "Who's reAdy? I may be a little liar.. but this secret is one I can't keep any longer… over the moon. beyond excited. and so grateful. Thank YOU @writerras @lindsaycbring @davidrapaport - I'm so humbled to be a part of this PLL world that you are creAting!!"