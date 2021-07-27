Ariana Grande Proves She's "Hopelessly Devoted" to The Voice in New Promo

Watch : Ariana Grande Joins "The Voice" as a Coach!

Plenty of starry nights ahead!

The latest promo teaser for season 21 of NBC's The Voice gives new coach, superstar Grammy winner Ariana Grande, the moonlit spotlight during a hilarious "campout" with fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

"Look at that amazing star over there!" Blake exclaims, pointing to a silver mini-dress clad Ariana in a sultry diva pose atop a crescent moon.

"Hi, guys! Sorry I'm late," she says with a smile. According to Kelly and John, it's "tradition" for a new coach to sing a campfire song...and Ariana selects to give a door-busting rendition of Grease's "Hopelessly Devoted to You" made famous by Olivia Newton-John. Even host Carson Daly dressed as a park ranger felt compelled to dance along!

"This is going to be an amazing season," O.G. Voice coach Blake sums up, confirming that the stars really are out for an unprecedented season 21.