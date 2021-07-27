Ariana Grande Proves She's "Hopelessly Devoted" to The Voice in New Promo

Plenty of starry nights ahead!
The latest promo teaser for season 21 of NBC's The Voice gives new coach, superstar Grammy winner Ariana Grande, the moonlit spotlight during a hilarious "campout" with fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.
"Look at that amazing star over there!" Blake exclaims, pointing to a silver mini-dress clad Ariana in a sultry diva pose atop a crescent moon.
"Hi, guys! Sorry I'm late," she says with a smile. According to Kelly and John, it's "tradition" for a new coach to sing a campfire song...and Ariana selects to give a door-busting rendition of Grease's "Hopelessly Devoted to You" made famous by Olivia Newton-John. Even host Carson Daly dressed as a park ranger felt compelled to dance along!
"This is going to be an amazing season," O.G. Voice coach Blake sums up, confirming that the stars really are out for an unprecedented season 21.
Ariana announced she was joining the hit singing competition series on March 30, replacing Nick Jonas. "I'm so honored and excited to join The Voice family!" the "Thank U Next" singer said in a press release. "I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can't wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level."
An eyewitness from the season 21 Blind Auditions exclusively shared with E! News that Ariana was "fitting in so well already" while filming on June 21. "Ariana was so fun and sweet," the insider eyewitness shared. "She was interacting with the fans so much and was having the cutest moments on and off camera with the coaches. She was so sweet to anyone who came up to her from the production team, as well."
We can't wait to pull up a chair to this "campfire" of a season!
The Voice premieres Monday, September 20 on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)