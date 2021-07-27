2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Simone Biles Is the Champion of Our Hearts in These Emotional Photos From the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles withdrew herself from the women's gymnastics team final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But from cheering on her teammates to leading with grace, she proved she'll always be a winner!

Simone Biles is the definition of a class act!

Whether the four-time gold medalist is breaking records or prioritizing her mental health, she always leads with grace. On Tuesday, July 27, Simone withdrew herself from the women's gymnastics team final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics "due to a medical issue."

But despite ending her run sooner than expected, she kept her head held high.

During the competition, the 24-year-old Olympian could be seen cheering on her friends and fellow athletes. From embracing her teammates to adorably butt-bumping one another, Simone was undoubtedly the U.S. gymnastics team's biggest fan.

They later took home the silver medal.

"I'm SO proud of these girls right here," Simone raved on Instagram. "You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I'll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn't. thanks for being there for me and having my back! forever love y'all."

Every Time Simone Biles Proved She Is the GOAT

Although Simone's time was cut short during Tuesday's final, it's possible she'll still compete in the individual all-around competition on Thursday, July 29.

But before she announces her Olympics plans, scroll through our gallery below to see why Simone will always be a champion in our hearts. After all, she's the GOAT for a reason!

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
All Smiles
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
Number One Fan
Fred Lee/Getty Images
Two Thumbs Up
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Biggest Cheerleader
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Team Clap-tain
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Fab Four
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Dynamic Duo
Fred Lee/Getty Images
Round of Applause
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Bear Hugs
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
Red, White & Booty Bump

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

