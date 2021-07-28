These Jailbirds Turned Newlyweds Struggle to Master Life After Lockup In Shocking Teaser

They may be out of handcuffs, but now these ex-cons have to get used to a ball and chain.
An exclusive sneak peek at season three of Love After Lockup spin-off, Life After Lockup, promises a literal dumpster fire's worth of drama. And no, we're not kidding.
"They found love after lockup. Now they're committed for life," the teaser trailer starts. From lie detector tests to stunted sex lives—and even a few throuples—these eight couples struggle to adjust to married life outside of prison. The addicting docu-series returns on Friday, August 27 as former inmates fight to stay faithful once out of their cells.
Marcelino and Brittany have moved into their dream Las Vegas home, but Brittany's newfound passion to open a halfway house and counsel ex-felons might bankrupt them both. "Money's gone, Marcelino," Brittany mutters. "I feel like a f––king idiot."
Meanwhile, Virginia Beach couple Lacey and Shane ward off cheating allegations after welcoming their daughter Summer. Has Lacey had her eye on other men, or is Shane going behind her back flirting with women? Shane is willing to take a lie detector test to prove his loyalty to his young family...but Lacey barely believes it.
One relationship that welcomes a third party is the complicated love triangle between Daonte, Nicolle and Tia. Nicolle learns she's pregnant, but her heart still lies with her prison girlfriend, Tia.
And Nicolle isn't the only one who has still stayed in touch with a prison ex. Shawn is still communicating with Sara behind bars, even though he's apparently committed to Destinie. "I've been talking to other inmates," Shane heartbreakingly reveals, as Sara's release date approaches.
Plus, a catfish dating app tryst involving toupee-wearing womanizer Stan might threaten his kinky relationship with Sara in St. Louis. Fans can also catch up with Britney and newly-out of jail Ray and John and Kristianna as they plan their perfect Christian wedding. And, will Puppy relapse and land back behind bars as her ex Amber starts dating another convict?
It seems the cast of Life After Lockup has committed more than a few crimes in their marriages, but we can't wait to find out the final verdict on these rocky relationships.
Watch the shocking teaser above!
Life After Lockup season three returns Friday, August 27 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.