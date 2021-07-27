2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Meet the Potential Suitors Vying for Next Bachelorette Michelle Young's Heart

Get to know the men who may compete for Michelle Young's roses on season 18 of The Bachelorette.

As the end of Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette approaches, it's time to get excited for Michelle Young to take the reins.

This fall, viewers will watch the elementary school teacher, who was Matt James' runner-up in season 25 of The Bachelor, embark on a journey to find love. And, on Monday, July 26, ABC teased the group of men who are in the running to compete for Michelle's heart.

"Surprise," the network teased on Facebook. "Get an early look at the men who may be on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette."

It's safe to say we're already smitten with this handsome crop of potential suitors. For starters, the state of New Jersey is well represented thanks to the dashing Eric and Olumide. We also couldn't love Canadian Christopher G.'s photo more, thanks to his warm smile and scenic backdrop.

And that's just three of our personal favorites, wait until you see all 35 possible contenders!

So, it's no wonder current Bachelorette Katie told E! News that she advised Michelle to "stay open in getting to know the guys" as "someone will surprise you."

Unfortunately, in typical Bachelorette fashion, some of these men will be cut heading into production for the new season. Thus, while we wait for news on the final suitors, we invite you to scroll through their portraits and bios below!

ABC/Facebook
Alec

29
Forest, VA

ABC/Facebook
Brandon J.

26
Portland, OR

ABC/Facebook
Brandon K.

29
Sulphur, LA

ABC/Facebook
Brett

29
Houston, TX

ABC/Facebook
Bryan

30
Houlton, WI

ABC/Facebook
Casey

36
Parkland, FL

ABC/Facebook
Christopher G.

27
Halifax, Nova Scotia

ABC/Facebook
Chris S.

28
New Orleans, LA

ABC/Facebook
Clayton

28
Eureka, MO

ABC/Facebook
Daniel

26
Austin, TX

ABC/Facebook
Edward

27
Brownsville, TX

ABC/Facebook
Eric

25
Bridgewater, New Jersey

ABC/Facebook
Garrett

33
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC/Facebook
Jack

30
Greensboro, NC

ABC/Facebook
Jamie

32
Tacoma, WA

ABC/Facebook
Joe

28
Minneapolis, MN

ABC/Facebook
Joel

31
Prescott, AZ

ABC/Facebook
Jomarri

26
Portland, OR

ABC/Facebook
Leroy

27
Durham, NC

ABC/Facebook
LT

38
Bellevue, WA

ABC/Facebook
Martin

28
Cordoba, Argentina

ABC/Facebook
Michael

30
Omaha, NE

ABC/Facebook
Mollique

36
Jameshill, Jamaica

ABC/Facebook
Nayte

27
Winnipeg, MB

ABC/Facebook
Olumide

28
Woodland Park, NJ

ABC/Facebook
Pardeep

30
Brooklyn, NY

ABC/Facebook
Peter

26
Bellmore, NY

ABC/Facebook
PJ

30
Austin, TX

ABC/Facebook
Rick

32
Munroe Falls, OH

ABC/Facebook
Rodney

29
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Sign up for our weekly Bachelor Beat newsletter to get all of your Bachelor Nation updates!

