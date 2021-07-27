2020 Tokyo OlympicsKardashiansShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Lady Gaga Fans Are Convinced This Olympic Athlete Is Basically Her Twin

After seeing Julyana Al-Sadeq compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, you might be wondering if Lady Gaga has been secretly training in Taekwondo. See the actress' Olympic doppelgänger below.

Never mind poker face—that's Lady Gaga's face!

Fans of the singer couldn't help but do a double take over photos of Jordan's Julyana Al-Sadeq and Brazil's Milena Titoneli as they faced off in women's Taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics. While Titoneli ended up defeating Al-Sadeq, it wasn't the match itself that had Little Monsters' attention. Instead, they were rubbing their eyes over Al-Sadeq, who—judging by the pictures—apparently could be Gaga's long lost twin. 

It wasn't long before the internet took notice of the women's uncanny resemblance. "This is Lady Gaga at the Tokyo Olympics," a tweet with a photo of Al-Sadeq read, "and no one can convince me otherwise."

Another echoed, "Lady gaga said "f*ck grammys and oscars, i want a gold olympic medal now."

Poking fun at the actress' viral quote, one tweet read, "There can be a hundred people at the olympics and one of them is Lady Gaga competing for a taekwondo medal."

photos
Lady Gaga's Best Looks

So, is Al-Sadeq Mother Monster's doppelgänger? You be the judge! See the women side by side below along with other Olympians and their celebrity look-alikes. Meanwhile, we'll be waiting for confirmation that Lady Gaga has not secretly taken up Taekwondo. 

Gotham/GC Images, Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Lady Gaga & Julyana Al-Sadeq

Taekwondo Olympian Julyana Al-Sadeq had fans wondering if there are two Mother Monsters after competing at the 2020 games in Tokyo. 

Getty Images
Dave Franco & Matteo Rizzo

This figure skater representing Italy at the 2018 Winter Olympics bears a striking resemblance to the hunky actor. 

Getty Images
Chris Pratt & Kevin Cordes

Brothers or twins? We thought the same thing about the actor and American competition swimmer.

Getty Images
Annalynne McCord & Yulia Efimova

Should the Russian competitive swimmer ever need an actress to play her in a biopic, I think we know just the actress to call.

Getty Images
Natalie Portman & Katie Meili

The Black Swan actress and the American competition swimmer not only look alike, but also share the same genuine smile. 

Getty Images
Sophie Turner & Rosie MacLennan

It is almost shocking how much the facial features of this English actress and Canadian trampoline gymnast match up.

Getty Images; AP
Kate Middleton & Pauline Ferrand Prevot

The Duchess of Cambridge may always be on the go, but that is not to confuse her looks with the French multi-discipline bicycle racer. 

Quinn Rooney/Getty Image; Splash News
Brady Ellison & Leonardo DiCaprio

The Internet has been buzzing about the similarities between the silver-medal-winning archer and the Oscar-winning star. We think they may have been separated at birth!

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Harry How/Getty Images
Josie Loren & Aly Raisman

The 17 Again star could truly pass for the twin of the gold-medal gymnast. 

Getty Images
John Krasinski & Michael Phelps

If we didn't know any better, we'd think Jim from The Office just took home his 19th gold medal at Rio. 

Getty Images
Simone Biles & Willow Smith

This Team USA gymnast has similar features to Will Smith's daughter—namely, their beautiful eye shape.

Getty Images
Andrew Garfield & Andy Murray

Part of the reason these two look like twins is because they both these two have British blood.

Getty Images
Dean Cain & Nathan Adrian

Double take! The Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star could pass as the U.S. swimmer's brother! 

Mindy Small/FilmMagic; BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
Keke Palmer & Gabby Douglas

The Scream Queens star is known for her acting and singing, but she can also add "resembling an Olympic gymnast," especially when they're both rocking red carpet (or team finals)-ready buns, to her already impressive resume. 

Noel Vasquez/Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Katherine Webb & Alex Morgan

Sister, sister? While Alex likes to get her down and dirty playing soccer, Katherine is famous for strutting her stuff on the Miss USA stage in 2012. 

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images
Aaron Paul & Amel Tuka

We can't get over how much the runner and flag bearer for Bosnia & Herzegovina looks like the Breaking Bad star. 

Allen Berezovsky/Harry How/Getty Images
Michael Strahan & Jordan Burroughs

Are we seeing double? This U.S. wrestler looks like a carbon-copy of the retired New York Giants star. 

Harry How/Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Nigel Barker & Ashton Eaton

The American decathlete shares a similar buzz cut and head shape as the noted fashion photographer. 

Jean Catuffe/Alberto E. Rodriguez//Getty Images
The Weeknd & Patty Mills

The Canadian singer may not be able to feel his face, but we can't believe the facial similarities between him and the Australian basketball star.   

John Lamparski/John Berry//Getty Images
Neil Patrick Harris & Vasil Kiryienka

Dead ringer! Belarus's flag bearer and cyclist is the How I Met Your Mother star's spitting image. 

AP Photo, Getty Images
SOCHI 2014: Angela Kinsley & Tatiana Volosozhar

It's almost as if The Office star and Russian figure skater were separated at birth!

Rick Diamond/Getty Images; Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
LeAnn Rimes & Maria Höefl-Riesch

Throw the alpine ski racer a microphone and some cowboy boots and you wouldn't be able to tell the difference between her and the country crooner.

Getty Images
Bar Refaeli & Torah Bright

Well, if the professional snowboarding falls through for the Aussie beauty, she can try out modeling.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Katy Perry & Tessa Virtue

Katy Perry, did you know you have a twin sister?!

Getty Images
Kate Upton & Silje Norendal

Two blond bombshells? Who could be mad at that?!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
Rupert Friend & Maxim Trankov

OK, this one is a little unreal.

Getty Images
Kate Bosworth & Gabriela Soukalova

Hey Kate Bosworth, meet your Olympic doppelgänger!

PHOTOS: Hot bods: Olympics edition

Alberto E. Rodriguez; Harry How/Getty Images for USOC
Rashida Jones & Lolo Jones

These two are definitely twinsies.

Watch 2020 Tokyo Olympics coverage every day on NBC and Peacock.

