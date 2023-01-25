Paris Hilton Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum

Watch : Paris Hilton's Heartfelt Letter to Boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is officially a mom. The 41-year-old businesswoman welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum, she shared on Instagram on Jan. 24. She captioned a photo of his little hand in hers, "You are already loved beyond words."

Per People, their baby boy was born via surrogate.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Paris told the outlet. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

His name hasn't been revealed.

The couple got engaged in February 2021 and married in November of that year. Carter popped the question while celebrating Paris' birthday on a private island. Just a few weeks before, Paris had talked about their excitement for their future on an episode of The Trend Report with Mara Schiavocampo.