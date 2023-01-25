Breaking

Paris Hilton Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is a businesswoman, a reality TV star and now a mom. She welcomed her first baby with her husband, Carter Reum.

Loves it!

Paris Hilton is officially a mom. The 41-year-old businesswoman welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum, she shared on Instagram on Jan. 24. She captioned a photo of his little hand in hers, "You are already loved beyond words."

Per People, their baby boy was born via surrogate. 

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Paris told the outlet. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy." 

His name hasn't been revealed.

The couple got engaged in February 2021 and married in November of that year. Carter popped the question while celebrating Paris' birthday on a private island. Just a few weeks before, Paris had talked about their excitement for their future on an episode of The Trend Report with Mara Schiavocampo.

Paris Hilton Through the Years

"We talk about it all the time," the heiress said when asked about wedding plans, "and just planning our babies' names and all of that. So, I'm really excited just to move on to the next step of my life and finally just have, like, a real life. Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven't got to experience that yet because I don't feel that anyone really deserved that love from me. And now I finally found the person who does. So, I cannot wait for that next step."

11:11 Media/Shutterstock

When asked how many children the pair would like to have, Paris said they "want to have twins first and then, I don't know, like either three or four children." 

"Well, we have been doing the IVF," she told Mara. "So, I can pick twins if I like."

She also shared more details about her IVF journey. "It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it," Paris continued. "I did it a couple of times and just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time and is just so, like, caring and just amazing with me that it wasn't that bad."

While Paris and Carter have known each other for 15 years, their love story officially after she and her mom Kathy Hilton joined him and his family for Thanksgiving in the Hamptons in 2019.

"We went over for lunch, and Carter was there," Paris said on the podcast. "And we just started talking, he got my phone number and we were flirting that day. We went back for dinner that night. I just saw how sweet he was with his mom, we were talking more and I just felt, like, this really amazing connection. And then we had our first kiss and then our first date two nights later and then we've literally been inseparable ever since."

Todd Williamson/Peacock

The duo then stayed together during the coronavirus pandemic. "This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me," Paris told People upon announcing their engagement. "My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I'm excited for our next chapter."

They later tied the knot in Los Angeles, with her teasing the ceremony as a "fairytale wedding." In addition to her family, guests included Emma Roberts, Evan Ross and Kyle Richards to watch Paris walk down the aisle in an Oscar de La Renta embroidered dress. As Carter put it, "Couldn't feel luckier to be getting married to my best friend."

See all the photos of the bride and the groom here, and keep scrolling to look back at their love story.

REX/Shutterstock
Start of Something New

The world-famous socialite and her new boo ring in their first Christmas together with a trip to his Michigan hometown in 2019. 

REX/Shutterstock
Love at First Sight

From the start, Paris says she saw something special in Carter.

"I feel so blessed to have found the love of my life at the perfect time," she raves. "He is everything I have ever hoped and dreamed of. Loyal, kind, romantic, handsome, thoughtful, caring, brilliant and perfect for me in every way. I truly believe that everything in life happens for a reason and that we were always meant to be."

REX/Shutterstock
Snow Bunnies

The duo jets off to Yellowstone National Park in February 2020.

REX/Shutterstock
Cuddle Up

Paris believes she and Carter are soulmates for life, sharing, "I've heard of twin flames before but I never believed in them 'till I met Carter. He is definitely my twin flame, my best friend, my other half and I can't wait for our future and to spend the rest of our lives together."

REX/Shutterstock
You & Me

The entrepreneur flashes his leading lady a smile as they ride a ski lift in Yellowstone

REX/Shutterstock
Easter Celebrations

They say opposites attract, but not in the case of Paris and Carter's love story. "We are both Aquarius, so we are alike in so many ways," she shares. "I love everything about him."

REX/Shutterstock
Summer of Love

In August, the lovebirds take to the high seas for this Kodak moment. 

REX/Shutterstock
He's The One

What makes Carter stand out from Paris' previous Prince Charming's? As she puts it, "This is the first time in my life where I am with my equal. He wants nothing from me but my love. It's such an incredible feeling to know that. And this is the first time in my life where I have let down my walls and opened my heart to someone."

 

REX/Shutterstock
Wanderlust

As the fall season approaches, the couple heads to Utah for a romantic getaway. 

REX/Shutterstock
Puppy Love

Carter showers Paris with gifts, including an adorable dog she named Slivington.

"She is so exotic and has the most stunning baby blue eyes and the cutest personality," the star describes. "I love that he is an animal lover like me."

REX/Shutterstock
One Year Down, Forever to Go

In November, Paris and Carter celebrate their one-year anniversary with a lavish trip to Bora Bora. 

REX/Shutterstock
Paradise

Calling Bora Bora "one of my favorite places in the world," Paris gushes, "We had the best time together, going on adventures, water skiing, swimming with sharks, turtles and all the beautiful sea life, wakeboarding, jet skiing and swimming in the beautiful warm turquoise waters. He always loves to surprise me. He makes me feel like a princess everyday. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

REX/Shutterstock
Fun in the Sun

And the award for Best Instagram Boyfriend goes to Carter!

REX/Shutterstock
Bling Bling

Paris says her man surprised her with "the most beautiful diamond bracelet" for their anniversary. "I was so happy I cried when I read the card and opened up the gift box and saw the gorgeous sparkling bracelet," she adds. "I love it so much and will treasure it forever."

REX/Shutterstock
Feeling Grateful

Over the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday, Paris spends time with Carter's family at the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach, Calif.

"I love how close his family is," she says. "They are such kind and genuine people. We all always have the best time together and it's so nice to spend so much time together."

REX/Shutterstock
A Perfect Match

Mwah! 

REX/Shutterstock
A New Chapter

Paris' 2020 documentary explored her troubled childhood, an aspect of her personal life that she says impacted her romantic relationships. 

"After what I have been through in life, I was very protective of my heart and letting people in," she explains. "But with Carter it all just happened so naturally—like he was the one I had waited my whole life for. So I'm so happy that I was patient and waited for The One."

REX/Shutterstock
A Year They'll Never Forget

Despite such a "crazy and scary" year due to the pandemic, Paris says, "I always try and see the silver lining in everything, and I am so grateful to have had Carter in my life. I can't imagine being single and alone during all this."

"Plus, it brought us even closer being able to spend 24/7 together," she continues. "I'm used to traveling all around the world over 250 days a year, so this is the first time I've been in one place. Carter and I always say to each other that being together like this has literally been like being in a five-year relationship. I've never felt closer to a person in my life."

