Simone Biles Out of Women's Gymnastics Team Final at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the women's gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Olympics.

According to NBC, the four-time gold medalist competed in her first rotation on vault on Tuesday, July 27. However, after landing, Biles was spotted walking off of the competition floor with a trainer. While Biles was set to compete in the uneven bars next, her teammate Jordan Chiles stepped in for her. NBC reports that Biles later returned wearing warmups.

"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue," USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Tuesday. "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

This news comes just one day after Biles took to social media to speak out about the pressure of the Games after prelims. "it wasn't an easy day or my best but I got through it," she wrote. "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times."