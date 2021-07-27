Zoë Kravitz Calls Out Headlines on Her Appearance: “Time to Evolve”

Watch : Zoe Kravitz Reacts to Being in "High Fidelity" Like Her Mom

No big or little lies here: Zoë Kravitz is calling out recent headlines about her appearance.



The High Fidelity actress was recently photographed while out and about on the streets of New York City on July 25, sporting a blue ribbed tank top and long gray silk skirt with flip flops. And while the star's street style is enough to make front page news, it was the headlines that gave Zoë pause.



On July 26, the 32-year-old actress shared a screenshot to her Instagram Story of a headline that read, "Zoë Kravitz Goes Braless While Meeting Up With Friend For Lunch." While tagging the two outlets that published the specific headline, she also clapped back, "Time to evolve."



Zoë also captioned the post, "How is this headline ok?" At least one publication has since changed their headline following her social media call-out.

Known for her authentic personal style, the Big Little Lies star opened up in a 2018 interview with Harper's Bazaar about always being "unapologetically herself."