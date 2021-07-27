Khloe Kardashian Reveals the One Piece of Advice She'd Give Her "Past Self"

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Plan For Raising Daughter True As White Mom

Khloe Kardashian is done trying to keep up with other people's expectations for her own life.

On Monday, July 26, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum tweeted a response to a fan who reached out regarding the pointers she would tell a younger Khloe about how to navigate life.

After the individual wrote, "what advice would you give to your past self?," Khloe replied, "I have so much advice to give to my past self but 1thing would be live for yourself. Try not to live up to every1 else's expectations especially when they don't live that way."

The Good American co-founder continued, "Focus on making yourself happy. The rest is too much pressure & probably won't matter in the grand scheme."

That same day, a different Twitter user asked Khloe for "the key to happiness," to which the mogul succinctly replied, "Creating your own."

This isn't the first time Khloe has opened up about her journey toward self-acceptance. Back in April, she posted an Instagram message to address social media debate over a bikini photo of herself that she didn't love.