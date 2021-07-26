Did Bachelorette Katie Thurston Get Closure During Men Tell All? She Says…

Watch : Katie Talks Finding "Love" at "The Bachelorette" Tell-All

The Men Tell All taping was a pretty productive experience for Bachelorette Katie Thurston.

After reuniting with her season 17 suitors for the Bachelorette: Men Tell All episode, which airs tonight, July 26 at 8 p.m., Katie revealed to E! News how she actually felt about the whole thing. Per the 30-year-old bank marketing manager, she was "so nervous" heading into filming the episode.

"I don't know why," she told E! News. "But now that it's done, I feel like this weight has been lifted, I got that closure I was looking for and it just means I am one step closer to the finale airing."

As to whether Katie got her happy ending in the finale, the leading lady stayed coy about her final four suitors, Greg Grippo, Michael Allio, Justin Glaze and Blake Moynes. "I mean I definitely found love this season," she teased. "I think it's very obvious with the men that I have gone through this with. If I found the love, we'll have to find out still."