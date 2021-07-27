These Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Kids Deals Will Put a Smile on Your Face

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you are dreading back-to-school shopping, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is making it stress-free and enjoyable for the whole family. Thanks to an amazing selection and unbeatable deals on clothing, shoes and more, there's a good chance you can avoid the annual temper tantrum altogether and score stylish looks that will guarantee your kiddo tons of playdate invites.
For our top kids deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, scroll below!
Vans Slip-On V Sneaker
These tiny tie-dye Vans are to die for! Thanks to a cushioned footbed and grippy waffle tread, these tennis shoes are perfect for playing outside.
Tucker + Tate Kids' Animal Ear Hoodie
A terry hooded sweatshirt topped with animal ears plus a cheetah lining = cuteness overload!
Tucker + Tate Kids' Glow In The Dark Fitted Two-Piece Pajama
Make an early bedtime more enticing with these glow-in-the-dark pajamas covered in rocket ships!
Vineyard Vines Kids' Exclusive Chest Stripe Pocket Polo
A classic polo shirt is great to have on hand for church, Sunday brunch or picture day!
Habitual Kids Waffle Knit Twist Front Top & Pants Set
Ok this waffle knit set is so cute! Your little fashionista won't want to take it off.
North Face Kids' Mossbud Swirl Reversible Water Repellent Heatseeker™ Jacket
Make the most out of the Anniversary Sale by stocking up on cold weather essentials. This reversible jacket has a silky-soft fleece to keep your kiddo warm and stylish when temperatures start to drop.
Nike Kids' Elite Basketball Shorts
Available in five colorways, these basketball shorts are a must for the sports-obsessed kid in your life.
JetKids™ by Stokke Bedbox® 19-Inch Ride-On Carry-On Suitcase
Praying for the day these come in adult-size! If you're traveling soon, pick up one of these ride-on carry-on suitcases. There's a handle on top for your kid to hold onto while you push them around the airport. Plus, it can turn into an in-flight bed!
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
Whether you surprise your little one with these booties before school starts or save them until Christmas, they will love the cozy comfort and glitter details.
Steve Madden Kids' Jamulet Embellished Boot
These embellished booties are a great designer dupe! They're sure to satisfy the little diva in your life.
Nike Air Presto Sneaker
Whether they need new footwear for P.E. or sports, these sneakers offer Nike Air technology and a nubby tread to help your kid stay active and comfortable.
Tucker + Tate Kids' Mountain Crest Hooded Jacket
If your kid protests wearing jackets, they won't be able to argue that this one isn't cool.
