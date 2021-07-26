The Kids of Sex and the City Are All Grown Up in Must-See Reboot Photos

And Just Like That...the kids of Sex and the City are all grown up.
The main cast of the beloved HBO series recently teamed up to film scenes for the newly rebooted show, titled And Just Like That. But even though Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon have fans going wild with their fierce fashion and nostalgic-inducing reunions, they aren't the only ones people are buzzing over.
Just days ago, new set photos emerged of New York's most stylish trio. But eagle-eyed observers noticed that in certain scenes Cynthia (Miranda) and Kristin (Charlotte) were joined by their kids, who aren't so little anymore.
It appears Charlotte's two daughters, Lily and Rose, will be featured in the new SATC revival on HBO Max, as they were seen filming alongside Kristin, Evan Handler (Charlotte's husband Henry) and Mario Cantone.
In one image, Kristin twinned with her daughters in matching colorful floral dresses. However, Rose added an extra edge to her outfit by wearing a tuxedo-printed tee over her dress.
Moreover, Miranda's son, Bradly, isn't a tiny toddler anymore.
In another set photo, he looked unrecognizable standing next to Cynthia and David Eigenberg (Miranda's husband Steve). He even dressed like an adult, wearing a button-down shirt, navy blue slacks and sneakers.
At this time, it's unclear who is portraying the older versions of the children as they are not listed on the show's IMDb page. HBO Max hasn't publicly announced the new cast members either.
While fans wait to get more answers about the Sex and the City kids, there are details about the upcoming series we do know.
For one, the rebooted series will feature completely new characters.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that The Green Knight's Sarita Choudhury, Empire's Nicole Ari Parker and The Morning Show's Karen Pittman will soon make their debut on And Just Like That.
According to HBO Max's announcement, Sarita will play Seema Patel, "a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker," Nicole is portraying Lisa Todd Wexley, "a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian," and Karen is playing Dr. Nya Wallace, a "brilliant, challenging Columbia Law professor."
Along with new characters, fan favorites from the original show will return to the small screening, including Chris Noth, Willie Garson and Mario Cantone.
But if you still can't help but wonder what's going on with And Just Like That, scroll through our gallery below for all the latest and greatest updates.
Click here for more Sex and the City news.