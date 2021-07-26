These Priceless Reactions From the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Are the Real Winners

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

To whoever said a picture is only worth a thousand words, you clearly haven't captured a golden moment.

As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics continue, more and more athletes are celebrating personal milestones, new records and some massive wins.

In the first days alone, softball pitcher Monica Abbott documented must-see moments from the United States team on Instagram. "Chills. Exciting. Create Moments. Make Memories," she wrote with a photo of her team celebrating a big win during pool play. "Thank you for your sacrifice. No but really, thank you #blessup always and may your light live and shine through us."

Monica and her teammates will fight for gold when they face off against Japan later in the week.

Outside of the United States, Hidlyn Diaz couldn't contain her excitement when she became the first Olympic gold medalist for the Philippines team. The 30-year-old made history when she won the gold medal in women's 55kg weightlifting. She clinched the top prize by lifting a combined weight of 224 kilograms. Her reaction after lifting nearly 500 pounds sums it up perfectly.